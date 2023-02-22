End of an era': Tributes pour in for Sania after she draws curtain

NEW DELHI: Tributes poured in for the former doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza, one of India's most celebrated athletes, after she retired from professional tennis at the age of 36, playing her last match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Mirza and her American women's doubles partner Madison Keys lost their Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 first-round match 4-6, 0-6 to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

From Mirza's mixed doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi, with whom Sania won her first-ever Grand Slam in 2009 (Australian Open), to former India pacer Jhulan Goswami shared their reactions on social media to the Indian tennis icon's retirement.

Taking to Twitter, Bhupathi took a walk down the memory lane, sharing a picture from their Grand Slam win and said: "Welcome to retirement @MirzaSania you outdid yourself time and time again both on and off the court .... Proud of you !!"