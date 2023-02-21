England hammers Pak by 114 runs in dead rubber
CAPE TOWN: The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.
With England already qualifying for the semi-finals as table topper along with second placed India, the game was a lot about fine-tuning its preparation for the knock-out game on Friday.
Opener Danielle Wyatt gave England a fine start with 59 off 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt unleashed carnage in his knock comprising 12 fours and a six to take her team to 213 for five.
Amy Jones also made a quickfire 47 off 31 balls.
Pakistan was never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. England remained unbeaten in the group stage.
Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets each.
Australia is set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday, while England’s semifinal opponent will be decided following the New Zealand-South Africa contest on Tuesday night.
Brief scores: England 213/5 in 20 overs (N Sciver-Brunt 81*, D Wyatt 59, A Jones 47) bt Pakistan 99/9 in 20 overs
