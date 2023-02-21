After IPL, Tata bags title rights for WPL
NEW DELHI: Tata Group on Tuesday bagged the title rights for the inaugural Women’s Premier League beginning in Mumbai on March 4.
“I am delighted to announce the TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural WPL. With their support, we’re confident that we can take women’s cricket to the next level,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.
The financials of the deal was not revealed.
A BCCI source said that Tata has secured the rights for five years. The Indian multinational conglomerate had last year replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.
The first edition will be played in Mumbai across two venues -- Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android