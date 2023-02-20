Venkatesh Prasad fires fresh salvo at KL Rahul's amid lean run

NEW DELHI: Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad fired a fresh salvo at struggling India opener KL Rahul for his inconsistent performances in the longest format of the game, pointing out the batter’s modest overseas record and comparing it with home/overseas statistics of players such Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane, threee of whom have turned out for India as openers in Test cricket.

Rahul last century in Tests came in December 2021, against South Africa at Centurion.

His horror run with the willow in international cricket continued in the second Test of the ongoing series for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium, as the right-hander could aggregate just 18 runs across two innings.

Chasing just 115 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, fans would have expected Rahul and Rohit Sharma to romp home without much hassle. However, Rahul fell to the spin of Nathan Lyon, who trapped him in front of the stumps for just one run.

“There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others,” tweeted Prasad on Monday.