Spinners Rajwinder, Lakshay impress with effective spells
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh (7/91) picked up his fifth five-wicket haul of the season as India Pistons CC bundled Vijay CC out for 266 on the opening day of the TNCA First Division match at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Monday.
Meanwhile, at the Pachaiyappas College Ground, off-spinner S Lakshay Jain (5/22) scalped five wickets to help Globe Trotters SC skittle Madras CC out for a paltry 86.
BRIEF SCORES: At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: MRC ‘A’ 166 in 62.3 overs (M Affan Khader 59, W Antony Dhas 3/32, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 3/34) vs Nelson SC 71/1 in 22 overs.
At Guru Nanak College Ground: Vijay CC 266 in 94.1 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 42, Vijay Shankar 45, Rajwinder Singh 7/91) vs India Pistons CC.
At VB Nest: Alwarpet CC 231 in 61.2 overs (Himmat Singh 56, S Rithik Easwaran 91) vs Grand Slam CC 92/1 in 22 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 46*).
At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Madras CC 86 in 32.4 overs (S Lakshay Jain 5/22) vs Globe Trotters SC 181/6 in 56 overs (S Ganesh 50).
At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 267 in 72.1 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 54, R Sonu Yadav 54, R Sathish 42, P Vignesh 4/73) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 86/6 in 30 overs (Baba Aparajith 3/21).
At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Sea Hawks CC 133 in 38.5 overs (U Mukilesh 68, RM Sowjith 3/29, K Om Nitin 3/57) vs Swaraj CC 100/7 in 48 overs (N Selvakumaran 3/28)
