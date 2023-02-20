Result of our hard work: Unadkat on Ranji Trophy win

KOLKATA: Following the victory in the finals on Sunday, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat expressed happiness and said that it was a result of the team's hard work that they defeated Bengal at home.

Saurashtra defeated Bengal by nine wickets to lift the Ranji Trophy title for the second time here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

"It feels great, coming here and winning was important because the Bengal team was playing very well and it is important to come to Bengal and beat them. It is the result of the hard work of the team," Unadkat told ANI after the match on Sunday.

Unadkat also expressed happiness about his team's win on social media.

"TEAM SAURASHTRA! It isn't just a team, it is an emotion! It is love! It is fire & ice & everything nice. This is special guys! To many more trophies & memories," tweeted Unadkat.

This is Unadkat's second Ranji triumph as a skipper, having won the 2019-20 edition of the prestigious red-ball tournament as well. He also led Saurashtra to their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title last year by defeating Maharashtra in the finals. It is the premier 50-over competition in India.

Put to bat first by Saurashtra, Bengal was bundled out for 174 in their first innings. Shahbaz Ahmed (69) and Abishek Porel (50) managed half-centuries to guide their team to three figures after it was reduced to 65/6.

Chetan Sakariya (3/33) and Unadkat (3/44) were the standout bowlers for Saurashtra. Saurashtra took a 230-run lead in the first innings after making 404 runs. Arpit Vasavada(81), Chirag Jani (60), Sheldon Jackson (59) and Harvik Desai (50) scored valuable fifties. Mukesh Kumar (4/111) was the pick of the bowlers for Bengal.

Akash Deep and Ishan Porel also took three wickets. Bengal was bundled out for just 241 in their second innings, thanks to a brilliant spell from skipper Unadkat (6/85). Sakariya also took three wickets.

However, skipper Manoj Tiwary (68) and Anustup Majumdar (61) scored valiant fifties. The home side had a lead of 11 runs, which was duly chased down.

Arpit Vasavada was adjudged the Player of the Series for his consistent run this Ranji season. In 10 matches and 15 innings, he scored 907 runs at an average of 75.58. He also managed to score three centuries and three half-centuries, with the best individual score of 202. Unadkat received the Man of the Match award for his nine wickets.