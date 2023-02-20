Cummins flies back home due to family illness

NEW DELHI: After the end of the second Test here, Australia captain and pacer Pat Cummins has flown back home from the tour of India due to a “serious family illness”. The Cricket Australia’s official website cricket.com.au reported on Monday that Cummins has travelled to Sydney and is expected to return to India for the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore and Ahmedabad. With India winning the second Test inside three days on Sunday, both teams have got an additional couple of days break ahead of the next match that begins on March 1 in Indore. The fourth Test in Ahmedabad is scheduled from March 9.