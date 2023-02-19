We stuck to our plans and that paid off, says skipper Rohit Sharma

“Sometimes you got to keep it simple and not fret too much about what is happening. Yesterday (Saturday) they were about 62 (61) for one in 12 overs which is more than five runs per over. I could see we were panicking a little and we were trying to change fields way too many times. “In the morning, I just wanted to tell those three guys (spinners) to keep it calm. We don’t need to change field as often as we did on the second evening. We keep it tight, and let batters make that mistake. “I could sense it they wanted to play that way (aggressive) and that wicket was not where you could come out and just keep playing the shots,” said Rohit.