Manchester United thumps Leicester City 3-0
MANCHESTER: Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford extended his scoring streak to five matches as he netted in each half in the 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Leicester was left to rue wasteful early finishing when Rashford latched onto a pass down the right from Bruno Fernandes and rifled the ball across goalkeeper Danny Ward after 25 minutes. Rashford bagged his second in the 56th minute, cutting in from the left and tearing into the box before guiding the ball home to register his 14th League goal of the season and his 25th in all competitions.
Substitute Jadon Sancho added a brilliant third goal five minutes later. Lisandro Martinez won the ball in midfield to allow Rashford to feed Sancho, who played a quick exchange of passes with Fernandes before drilling it home. Leicester rang the changes in an effort to get back into the match, but United continued to have the better chances, with Sancho and Wout Weghorst spurning good opportunities to add a fourth.
The third-placed United moved to 49 points, three behind the second-placed Manchester City after 24 matches and five adrift of leader Arsenal, which has played a game less.
RESULT: Manchester United 3 (M Rashford 25 & 56, J Sancho 61) bt Leicester City 0
