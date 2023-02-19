Saurashtra beats Bengal by nine wickets in Ranji final

Saurashtra lost its opening batter Jay Gohil (0) off the bowling of Akash Deep but eventually went past the target, reaching 14 for 1 in 2.4 overs, to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare. Saurashtra’s earlier triumph was in 2019-20 season when it defeated Bengal on the basis of first innings lead. In the last 10 seasons, it has made the final on five occasions, underlining its consistency. A Ranji Trophy title eluded Bengal yet again. It last won it in 1989-90 when it defeated a star-studded Delhi at the same Eden Gardens. Its first title had come in 1938-39 in the pre-independence era.