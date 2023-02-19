Sports

India vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

Matthew Kuhnemann 7-0-38-0, Nathan Lyon 12-3-49-2, Todd Murphy 6.4-2-22-1, Travis Head 1-0-9-0.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
BCCI Twitter
PTI

NEW DELHI: India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma run out 31 KL Rahul c Carey b Lyon 1 Cheteshwar Pujara not out 31 Virat Kohli st Carey b Murphy 20 Shreyas Iyer c Murphy b Lyon 12 Srikar Bharat not out 23 Extras: 0 Total: (For Four Wickets in 26.4 overs) 118 Fall of Wickets: 1-6, 2-39, 3-69, 4-88.

Bowling: Matthew Kuhnemann 7-0-38-0, Nathan Lyon 12-3-49-2, Todd Murphy 6.4-2-22-1, Travis Head 1-0-9-0.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma
Cheteshwar Pujara
India vs Australia
KL Rahul
India vs Australia 2nd Test

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in