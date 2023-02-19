10-man Jamshedpur stuns Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A triple-goal burst in the first half helped Jamshedpur FC defeat Hyderabad FC 3-2, despite playing most of the second period with just ten men in the Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

The new-look Hyderabad eleven made a slick start to the match, but it was a familiar name in Bartholomew Ogbeche who put the host in front. The striker leaped between two defenders after a Rohit Danu corner to put his team 1-0 up in the 12th minute.

But, Jamshedpur drew level in the 22nd minute, after moving the ball out wide to Boris Singh. His high cross hung up at the far post, where Ritwik Das climbed above Reagan Singh to head the ball home.

From a corner, Harry Sawyer’s header was deflected by Ogbeche’s outstretched arm. In the 27th minute, debutant Lalbiakhlua Jongte was sent the wrong way by Jay Emmanuel Thomas from the penalty spot.

Things got worse for Hyderabad when Sawyer won an aerial duel in midfield to head the ball towards Daniel Chima Chukwu in the 29th minute. Chukwu outmuscled Nim Dorjee to get a clear path on goal, before chipping the ball over Jongte from outside the box.

HFC was given a way back into the match when Vishal Yadav’s slip during a goal-kick put Javier Siverio one-on-one with him. Siverio was brought down by last man Eli Sabia, who was promptly sent off in the 56th minute.

In the 74th minute, Ricky Lallawmawma’s hand made contact with the ball and the returning Joao Victor stepped up to take the penalty for Hyderabad but Yadav went to his right to deny him. But, HFC would not be denied in the 79th minute. Abdul Anjukandan’s cross from the right found its way to the far post, from where Ogbeche hit the back of the net.

RESULT: Hyderabad FC 2 (B Ogbeche 12 & 79) lost to Jamshedpur FC 3 (Ritwik 22, JE Thomas 27(P), DC Chukwu 29)