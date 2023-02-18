Axar credits Ponting for rapid rise as batter

NEW DELHI: Axar Patel has attributed his rapid growth as a batter over the last 12 months to a change in mindset besides crediting Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting for the transformation.

Axar has come of age as a batter, coming up with crucial performances across formats in the last three months.

On Saturday, he scored a potentially match-changing 74 while batting alongside Ravichandran Ashwin (37). His 84 in the first Test in Nagpur helped India get to 400 as the host effectively batted Australia out of the game.

“At Delhi Capitals, I talked a lot with Ricky on how I can get better with my batting. Even in the Indian team, I was talking to the batters. I felt I was not realising my potential with 30s and 40s. I was not able to finish the game.

“So, it was a lot about the mindset. Sometimes you can relax as an all-rounder if you have taken wickets, you could get casual. So, I thought I could improve on that and convert my 30s and 40s into match-winning scores.

“That is how I think now and that has made a big difference,” said Axar after stumps on day two of the second Test.

Axar and Ashwin also got high praise from Australian spinner Nathan Lyon who feels the Indian spin duo is good enough to bat in the top-six of any international side.

With India reeling at 139 for seven, Axar and Ashwin were feeling the heat.

The left-arm spinner said they had the confidence of stitching a big partnership with the pitch getting easier to bat on.

“There was pressure as we were behind in the game. So, it was important to get as close to the Australian target as possible. When Ashwin and I got set, we thought the wicket was getting easier to bat on and felt we could forge a long partnership. Eventually we ended just one run behind Australia. So felt good about that.

“Coming from white-ball cricket, I was in good touch in Nagpur as well. I am just carrying that confidence and trying to be consistent,” said Axar, who is playing ahead of Kuldeep Yadav in the team because of his superior batting abilities.