IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings to face Gujarat Titans in opener

The schedule of the Indian Premier League 2023 was announced on Friday
CHENNAI: The schedule of the Indian Premier League 2023 was announced on Friday. Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in season opener.

First five matches of IPL 2023:

  • Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 31st March

  • Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Rides - 1st April

  • Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 1st April

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 2nd April

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 2nd April

