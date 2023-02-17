Australia spinners struggling with low bounce: Cummins

NEW DELHI: Lead spinner Nathan Lyon and Co’s effectiveness on Indian tracks has been curtailed because of low carry as they are used to bowling on bouncy Australian pitches, said skipper Pat Cummins.

While Australia’s young Test debutant spinner Todd Murphy bagged seven wickets, Lyon could manage just one in the first match in Nagpur.

“It is an adjustment. Even the last game, we saw a lot of around-the-wicket bowling, whereas in Australia, it is mainly over-the-wicket bowling. The close catchers do not feel like the ball is going to pop up as much, when there is not much bounce. It is a bit of an adjustment,” Cummins said.

“Using side-spinners, just changing your angles a bit more. All those things come into [the scene] a bit more. I think the bowlers did a really good job, both spinners in the last game. It is a bit of an adjustment but in some ways, it does not get any better.”