Another spin test for Australia

NEW DELHI: Opener KL Rahul’s prolonged run of failures remains a worry, but India will start as the overwhelming favourite in the second Test match against Australia that begins on Friday.

The host will head into the contest high on confidence after notching up a convincing innings victory in the series opener. The match will be extra special for long-format specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who is all set to play his 100th Test.

The India top-four, including Pujara, will be keen to come up with an improved and collective performance as the men at the top, barring skipper Rohit Sharma, struggled to an extent on the slow surface in Nagpur.

With Virat Kohli leaving no stone unturned in the run-up to the match at his ‘home’ ground, the India great’s battle with off-spinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy could be enticing.