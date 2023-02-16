Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

NEW DELHI: Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 18-19 (all times GMT): Saturday, Feb. 18

Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230) * After winning three consecutive Premier League games against Arsenal from July 2020-Feb. 2021, Villa have now lost each of their last three against them.

* Arsenal have lost their last two away games in all competitions, as many as they had in their first 14 on the road this season (W11 D1). * Villa have lost their last two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous nine (W6 D1).

Brentford v Crystal Palace (1500) * All three Premier League meetings between Brentford and Crystal Palace have ended in a draw.

* Palace are winless in their last three away league games against Brentford (D1 L2) since a 3-0 win on Christmas Day 1957 in the Third Division South. * Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games (W5 D5), with only Newcastle United (17) currently enjoying a longer run without defeat in the competition.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham (1500) * Following their 2-1 win at Craven Cottage in August, Fulham are looking to complete their first league double over Brighton since the 1992-93 third-tier campaign.

* Brighton are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games against promoted sides (W4 D5). * Against no side has Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scored more Premier League goals than he has against Brighton, netting four times in five appearances.

Chelsea v Southampton (1500) * Chelsea lost the reverse fixture 2-1 against Southampton in August – they have not lost consecutive league matches against the Saints since December 1993.

* Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 1987-88. * Chelsea have drawn their last three Premier League matches, last having a longer run of consecutive draws in their final five matches in 2006-07.

Everton v Leeds United (1500) * Everton have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games against Leeds (W5 D4).

* Leeds have won just one of their last 15 away league games against Everton (D7 L7), a 1-0 victory in November 2020. * Everton manager Sean Dyche has never beaten Leeds in the Premier League in four previous meetings, all while as Burnley manager (D1 L3).

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (1500) * This is the first time Forest are hosting City in a league match since October 2001 (1-1 in second tier), and the first time in a Premier League match since September 1995 (3-0 win).

* City have won their last nine Premier League games against newly promoted sides since a 2-1 home defeat by Leeds in April 2021. * Since losing three Premier League games in a row at the City Ground in August and September, Forest are unbeaten in seven at home (W4 D3).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth (1500) * Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games against promoted sides (W3 D4) since a 2-0 home loss to Brentford in September last season.

* Bournemouth have kept only two clean sheets in their 11 league games against Wolves (W4 D3 L4). * Wolves have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 25 (D7 L15).

Newcastle United v Liverpool (1730) * Newcastle are winless in their last 12 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L8) since a 2-0 home win in December 2015.

* Liverpool have lost their last three away league games and conceded three goals in each while scoring only once. * Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 17 league games since losing 2-1 to Liverpool in August. It is their joint-longest such run in their league history, having also gone 17 games unbeaten in the 2009-10 second-division season.

Sunday, Feb. 19 Manchester United v Leicester City (1400)

* Manchester United have now lost just three of their last 21 Premier League matches (W14 D4). Since their win over Liverpool in August, United have earned more points than any other side (46). * Leicester are looking to win three straight league games for the first time since January 2021.

* Leicester's James Maddison has been involved in 21 goals in his last 19 league starts (13 goals, eight assists). Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1630)

* Tottenham have lost four of their seven Premier League games so far in 2023 (W3), as many as they had lost in their previous 22 (W13 D5). * West Ham have lost their last five away London derbies in the Premier League, since winning 3-2 at Palace on New Year's Day 2022. It is their longest such losing run since a streak of six between April 2009 and October 2010.

* No player has scored either the opening goal (seven) or the winning goal (eight) in more different Premier League games this season than Tottenham striker Harry Kane. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)