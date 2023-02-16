Hyderabad Black Hawks beat Kochi Blue Spikers
Hyderabad Black Hawks beat Kochi Blue Spikers
Sports

Black Hawks beats Blue Spikers in Hyderabad leg opener

The ‘home’ team, led by Tamil Nadu’s SV Guru Prasanth, secured a 15-13, 10-15, 15-13, 15-6, 13-15 victory, much to the delight of the crowd. P Hemanth was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ for his sensational performance.
Dt Next Bureau

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Black Hawks picked up a 3-2 win over Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening match of the Prime Volleyball League Season 2 Hyderabad leg at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Chennai Blitz, which has won one match and lost one, will be up against its southern rival Bengaluru Torpedoes while defending champion Kolkata Thunderbolts will take on Calicut Heroes.

