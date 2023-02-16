Black Hawks beats Blue Spikers in Hyderabad leg opener

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Black Hawks picked up a 3-2 win over Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening match of the Prime Volleyball League Season 2 Hyderabad leg at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

The ‘home’ team, led by Tamil Nadu’s SV Guru Prasanth, secured a 15-13, 10-15, 15-13, 15-6, 13-15 victory, much to the delight of the crowd. P Hemanth was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ for his sensational performance.

On Thursday, Chennai Blitz, which has won one match and lost one, will be up against its southern rival Bengaluru Torpedoes while defending champion Kolkata Thunderbolts will take on Calicut Heroes.