Big wins for Rovers and Nelson
CHENNAI: Nelson earned a six-wicket win over Swaraj CC in the TNCA First Division League here on Wednesday. After bowling out Swaraj for 202, Nelson chased down its target of 97 in 14 overs with six wickets in hand.
Meanwhile, Jolly Rovers cruised to an innings and 50 runs victory over Vijay CC. Vijay was dismissed for 175 in its second innings with Rovers’ Sachin Rathi taking five for 32.
BRIEF SCORES: MRC ‘A’ 281 & 85/6 in 28.3 overs (K Mukunth 46, R Karthikeyan 4/20) bt Sea Hawks 72 & 293 in 91.4 overs (U Vishal 84, S Swaminathan 47, R Sanjay Yadav 4/82, Rajneesh N Gurbani 3/30)
Points: MRC ‘A’ 6 (26); Sea Hawks 0 (13); Vijay 241 & 175 in 58.4 overs (N Jagadeesan 52, Sachin Rathi 5/32) lost to Jolly Rovers 466/5 decl. In 106.2 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 200*, M Kaushik Gandhi 68, B Indrajith 85, A Varun Goud 52).
JR 6 (31); Vijay 0 (24); Swaraj 144 & 202 in 65.4 overs (G Hemanth Kumar 61, K Om Nitin 51, Swapnil K Singh 4/73, DT Chandrasekar 3/59) lost to Nelson 250 & 97/4 in 14 overs.
Nelson 6 (28); Swaraj 0 (7); Grand Slam 206 & 176 in 69.4 overs (Manav Parakh 78, Monish Satish 3/32, Lakshay Jain 3/45) lost to Globe Trotters 403/8 decl. in 126.1 overs (G Ajitesh 110, S Lakshay Jain 51, S Ganesh 100*, Monish Satish 67, C Hari Nishaanth 3/39).
GT 6 (25); Grand Slam 0 (18); UFCC (T Nagar) 319 drew with India Pistons 475/7 in 138 overs (GK Shyam 97, Rajat Paliwal 100, Karan Kaila 151*, K Deeban Lingesh 47, M Raja 3/59).
IP 5 (24); UFCC 1 (14); Alwarpet 584/6 decl. & 66/2 in 12 overs drew with MCC 334 in 118.4 overs (Tushar Raheja 125, N Sunil Krishna 86, Satyajeet Bachhav 4/76, R Jesuraj 3/87). Alwarpet 5 (13); MCC 1 (9)
