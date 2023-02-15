Munsey ton helps Scotland top League 2 as Namibia is in trouble

KATHMANDU: A strong bowling outing and an emphatic knock by George Munsey helped Scotland to an unassailable lead atop the League 2 table, here on Wednesday, while more dropped points by Namibia, who suffered a crushing loss, has opened the door for the chasing pack to nab a top-three automatic World Cup Qualifier spot.

Munsey capped off the win with a powerful reverse sweep, reaching his century and completing the ten-wicket rout over Namibia.

The result takes the Scots to 48 points, a total that cannot be overtaken by any of the other six teams in the competition, while defeat for Namibia means UAE and Nepal's bids for a top-three spot also improve.

Richie Berrington's men were dominant in all facets of the neutral affair, with Safyaan Sharif's opening spell removing the in-form Michael van Lingen (4) and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (0) in successive deliveries. The early salvo was complimented by the canny spin of left-armer Mark Watt (3/30) and off-spinner Michael Leask (4/24), who were unrelenting with their lines on a conducive pitch.

Watt in particular found his areas early, claiming opener Karl Birkenstock for just four, before thwarting Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (first-ball duck) with the near-perfect stock delivery, spinning in between bat and pad to take the top of off stump.

At 30/4 Namibia were well behind in the game, stumbling to 153 even after an admirable rebuild from Lohan Louwrens (54), Zane Green (25) and Bernard Scholtz (30).

After a number of contributions well down the order in recent times, Scholtz was promoted ahead of Ruben Trumpelmann, hitting three fours and a six in the counter, though his time was cut short by Leask's fourth.

Namibia's total of 153 was never going to be enough, though Munsey made sure to quash any thoughts of a tricky chase. Even after Kyle Coetzer (46*) faced 23 of the first 30 deliveries, the left-hander raced past his partner, with an array of shots leaving a bereft Erasmus wishing he had extra men in the field.

No matter where the Namibian skipper placed his fielders, Munsey had an answer, mixing sweeps and reverses with power down the ground. Bowlers too had no answer, and after bringing up the hundred partnership with a six off Shikongo, Munsey had an eye on three figures for himself.

Former captain Coetzer cruised at the other end, though after another six blitz from Munsey, a maiden ODI century beckoned. Three shots over the TU Ground ropes took the 29-year-old to 99* from 60 deliveries, before the final boundary in just the 23rd over led to fist pumps of celebration.

As Scotland no longer sweat on results, Namibia's defeat means their Cricket World Cup qualification bid takes another troublesome turn.

They still have fate in their own hands in their final four fixtures, though a strong home stand from Nepal, who still have 11 fixtures to play in the competition (6th, 20 points), and UAE (27 points, 26/36 games) could consign the Eagles to the Qualification Play-off, an extra step in the run to Cricket World Cup 2023.

As Scotland no longer sweat on results, Namibia's defeat means their Cricket World Cup qualification bid takes another troublesome turn.