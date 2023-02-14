Indian junior women’s hockey team leave for South Africa

NEW DELHI: The Indian junior women’s hockey team left for South Africa in the early hours of Tuesday morning from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The Indian team, led by Preeti as captain and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal as vice-captain, will play a series of matches on the tour against the South African junior women's hockey team and South Africa A side between February 17-25.

Speaking about playing in South Africa, Preeti said, "Everyone in the team is very excited to play in South Africa. This is the first tour for quite a few players and we are geared up for the challenge. We had a very good camp in SAI, Bengaluru where we also got to watch the Senior team closely."

"These matches against South Africa will be a good exposure tour ahead of the Asia Cup U-21 which will be a qualification tournament for the upcoming FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup. These matches in South Africa will help us understand the areas that need improvement," expressed Preeti.

On February 17, 18 and 20, the team will take on South Africa U-21 side followed by two matches against South Africa 'A' team on February 24 and 25.