Manchester reduces points deficit with Arsenal, down Aston Villa 3-1

MANCHESTER [UK]: Manchester City reduced the points deficit with table-toppers Arsenal, as they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday at Emirates Stadium in a match that saw their star striker Erling Haaland taken off with an apparent injury.

After a troublesome week which saw the club being hit with 100 charges of rule-breaking by the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s side roared back with a massive win.

But Haaland, who has scored 25 goals for the side this season, was withdrawn at the break due to an apparent thigh injury, which puts his status for Wednesday’s clash against Arsenal in doubt.

At the start of the match, the Premier League anthem was met with heavy boos by City fans and there was clear determination in the players to prove a point following allegations of financial fair-play breaches.

Rodri scored in the fourth minute, celebrating his goal by thumping the club badge on his chest. City continued to dominate Aston for most of the first half. Rodgri also almost set up a second goal shortly after his goal, but Ilkay Gundogan’s effort was saved.

The hosts continued to make chances for themselves, including Jack Grealish, who got close to scoring twice. In the 39th minute, Gundogan doubled City’s lead.

Haaland, who had not even registered a shot against Tottenham, caused massive damage to Aston after he accelerated onto a loose ball after a poor header from Chambers and made an assist to Gundogan at the far post.

City won a penalty just minutes before the break and Riyad Karim Mahrez stepped in to beat Emiliano Martinez to score. The scoreline read 3-0 at 45+1 minutes. By this time, Haaland also picked up a thigh issue and did not come out for the second half. Ruben Dias was also withdrawn and Julian Alvarez and Manuel Akanji joined the side on the pitch.

In the second half, City’s defence became a little sloppy and Ollie Watkins made full use of it to score in the 61st minute, making the scoreline 3-1.

