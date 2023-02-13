Sports

3 Indians in qualifying second round

Among the 12 qualifying first-round matches that were held at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, only one contest – between Digvijaypratap and Akira Santillan – went the distance (three sets).
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Indians Sasikumar Mukund, Sumit Nagal and Digvijaypratap Singh advanced to the second and final qualifying round of the Chennai Open Challenger here on Sunday.

RESULTS:

Qualifying first round: Jason Jung bt Niki Poonacha 6-0, 6-2; Alibek Kachmazov bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-1, 6-2; James Mccabe bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-1, 6-2; Ji Sung Nam bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-4; Carlos Sanchez Jover bt Bharath Nishok Kumaran 6-3, 6-3; Andrew Paulson bt Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash 6-1, 6-2; Vladyslav Orlov bt Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-1; Benjamin Lock bt Sean Cuenin 6-4, 6-1; Sasikumar Mukund bt Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 6-2; Digvijaypratap Singh bt Akira Santillan 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; Petr Nouza bt Dominik Palan 6-3, 7-5; Sumit Nagal bt Calum Puttergill 6-1, 6-3

