Wimbledon should not have changed doubles format: Max
CHENNAI: Reigning Wimbledon men’s doubles champion Max Purcell opined that the men’s doubles format at the All England Championships must have remained best-of-five sets and that the marquee tournament should have retained its uniqueness.
The All England Club recently announced that the Wimbledon men’s doubles format had been changed to best-of-three sets to bring it in line with the other three Grand Slams. Australia’s Max, who emerged victorious alongside compatriot Matthew Ebden in five five-set matches en route to the Wimbledon crown last year, did not welcome the move.
“I think that Wimbledon should have kept it unique – best-of-five sets in doubles. It should have stayed like that,” Max, currently in the city to compete in the Chennai Open Challenger, told DT Next during a brief interaction on Saturday.
“I like the fact that I will be the last winner of the best-of-five [format] of the doubles [event]. It is bit more of a talking point, may be bit of a fact. I think that doubles should have stayed best-of-five sets. I just think that you got to keep the tradition. I liked the fact that it was best-of-five sets,” added Max, the World No.58 in ATP doubles rankings.
When asked how players will have to adapt to the format change, Max, who mastered the art of making comebacks in Wimbledon 2022, replied: “We would have lost four of those five-set matches if it was best-of-three sets (if the matches had stopped at the end of the third set). But, in saying that… there is a different [kind of] pressure… you know what the outcome is going to be in best-of-three sets when you play [in that format].
“So, I do not know if we would have actually lost those matches if they were best-of-three sets. In best-of-five sets, you subconsciously know how long the matches can go for. There is more time on court… more time to make a comeback. It is just more exciting on grass.”
What would the majority of players on the ATP Tour prefer at Wimbledon – best-of-five or best-of-three sets in doubles? “It depends on whether you are playing [both] singles and doubles. If you are playing [both] singles and doubles, it is better to play best-of-five sets in singles and best-of-three sets in doubles. If you want to put yourself in a position to do well in singles and doubles, you have to pretend that both are No.1,” said Max.
Warner recommends food spots in Chennai to Max
Max revealed that he is an avid cricket follower and that he had a brief chat with Australia men’s team opening batter David Warner on Friday. “I watched cricket this (Saturday) morning as well, pretty shattering end to the first Test (Australia suffered an innings defeat to India in the opening Border-Gavaskar match in Nagpur). We have got three more Tests, a little bit more time to win the series,” said Max. “I spoke to Warner. He has been nice enough to reply through message. He has given me a few cafe and restaurant options in Chennai, because he has been to India a fair bit,” added Max.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android