Wimbledon should not have changed doubles format: Max

Max revealed that he is an avid cricket follower and that he had a brief chat with Australia men’s team opening batter David Warner on Friday. “I watched cricket this (Saturday) morning as well, pretty shattering end to the first Test (Australia suffered an innings defeat to India in the opening Border-Gavaskar match in Nagpur). We have got three more Tests, a little bit more time to win the series,” said Max. “I spoke to Warner. He has been nice enough to reply through message. He has given me a few cafe and restaurant options in Chennai, because he has been to India a fair bit,” added Max.