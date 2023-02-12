Vasavada hits double ton as Saurashtra inches closer to final
BENGALURU: Skipper Arpit Vasavada hit a double century as Saurashtra took a crucial 120-run first innings lead against Karnataka to put one foot in the Ranji Trophy final, here Saturday.
Resuming at his overnight score of 112, Vasavada made 202 off 406 balls while Chirag Jani scored 72 to help Saurashtra finish its first innings at a mammoth 527 in reply to Karnataka’s 407.
Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa (5/83) took five wickets for the home team.
If the match ends in draw, Saurashtra will qualify for the final by virtue of first innings lead.
Karnataka ended the fourth day at 123 for four with skipper Mayank Agarwal, double centurion in the first essay, scoring a quick 64-ball 55 before falling to Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.
Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey were the other Karnataka wickets to fall on the day.
Nikin Jose was holding the fort for Karnataka at stumps. He was unbeaten on 54 off 74 balls, having hit six boundaries.
Bengal takes huge lead against Madhya Pradesh
Bengal virtually assured its Ranji Trophy final berth for the second time in three seasons after stretching its overall lead to a huge 547 runs against defending champion Madhya Pradesh here on Saturday.
Bengal, which had a big first innings lead of 268 runs, decided against declaring its second essay and ended the penultimate day on 279 for nine.
Even if the semifinal match ends in a draw on the fifth day on Sunday, Bengal will make it to the final on the basis of first innings lead.
First innings centurion Anustup Majumdar, who was overnight 9, got out for 80 when he was dismissed by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya in a dubious LBW decision.
Majumdar, who slammed 120 in the first innings, was once again the top-scorer for Bengal. After Majumdar’s departure, Bengal left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik, coming out at No. 8, showed the team’s batting depth with an unbeaten 60 off 101 balls.
Pramanik has hit three fours and five sixes from 101 balls so far.
Brief scores: Karnataka 407 & 123/4 in 26.4 overs (M Agarwal 55, N Jose 54 batting) vs Saurashtra 527 in 174.4 overs (A Vasavada 202, S Jackson 160, C Jani 72, K Vidwath 5/83); Bengal 438 & 279/9 in 119 overs (A Majumdar 80, P Pramanik 60 batting, S Jain 6/103, K Kartikeya 3/63) vs Madhya Pradesh 170
