Brdaric positive about extending stay at CFC
CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric on Saturday said that he is positive about extending his stay at the club, despite the southern team’s inconsistent campaign in the ongoing Indian Super League Season 9.
While failing to qualify for the play-offs, Chennaiyin has displayed flashes of brilliance under Brdaric, who is currently on a one-year contract. Speaking to the media on the eve of CFC’s match against East Bengal FC here, the German revealed that talks regarding a possible extension or new contract are ongoing, adding that the parties are yet to come to an agreement.
“Like how (co-owner) Vita Dani said [on Twitter], it is a process. I am here to guide this club. We have succeeded already in some things, but they are not mirroring (reflecting) in our results. For the future, I am sure that we will find a way for the next relationship, to continue our work. Speeches (conversations) are in progress, but nothing has been finalised. But, I am very positive,” said Brdaric, whose Chennaiyin team is eighth on the ISL 2022-23 table with 18 points from 17 matches.
“People around us, they support us. All the time, they believe in us. This helps us pass through tough days and weeks. I know how important it is to have those humans. They know how football and life work,” added Brdaric.
“I appreciate the support of the owners and the management, because they recognise how we are dealing with these players and situations. Now is the time to look at the future, where we want to go with the foundation [that we have laid].”
Brdaric dropped a hint about his future at Chennaiyin when he said that the team would undergo personnel changes in the summer transfer window. After back-to-back eighth-place finishes in the League in 2020-21 and 2021-22, two-time ISL champion CFC is in a rebuilding phase and may need a few more windows to fight for top honours.
