Borg in city to watch son in Chennai Open
CHENNAI: With Leo Borg on court and his father, the legendary Bjorn Borg, in the stands, the Borg family is set to be the star attraction at the Chennai Open Challenger that will begin on Sunday at the SDAT Tennis Stadium here.
The 11-time Grand Slam singles champion Bjorn landed in the city on Friday morning and will be present at the venue for his son’s first-round match early next week (the tournament proper starts on Monday). The 19-year-old Leo, the World No.515 who has been handed a singles wildcard entry, told DT Next on Friday that Bjorn decided to make the journey to Chennai because of his love for India.
“He (Bjorn) has been to India. He loves India. He wanted to come back [to India]. We got the opportunity [via the Chennai Open], so here he is,” said Swedish teenager Leo after sweating it out in an intense training session on a sultry Chennai afternoon.
“He brings good energy to the court. It is good to have him back. It is great to have him here (in Chennai). I mostly travel with my coach Christian [Brydniak]. Sometimes, he (Bjorn) joins us. He wants to stay at home as much as he can. Sometimes, he follows my matches in tournaments [by joining me]. If he has any tips, he will tell me. He is always there for me,” added Leo, who is on his maiden trip to India.
No pressure because of ‘big’ surname, says Leo Borg
The legendary Bjorn Borg’s son Leo Borg said that he does not carry the weight of a “big surname” and added that he is focussed on his journey. Son of Bjorn, the 19-year-old Leo is in the city as a singles wildcard entrant for the forthcoming Chennai Open Challenger. “No, I do not think that way. I am never under pressure although I have a big name (surname). I just focus on my things and my journey,” the World No.515 Leo told DT Next on Friday.
Leo will have the company of Bjorn, who has travelled to Chennai to watch his son play live at the SDAT Tennis Stadium. Asked what his father advises when he picks his brains, Leo replied: “He has done everything [in the sport]. He gives me some mental stuff. He was very good at that when he played. He was really good when there were important points. It is good to have him [with me].”
‘Getting used to the conditions’
Leo landed in the city early – Friday morning – although his Chennai Open campaign will begin only next week. He said that adapting to conditions has been a challenge. “It is very hot; I am getting used to it. It will be okay (fine) in a few days. I arrived this (Friday) morning. We are looking forward to this trip.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android