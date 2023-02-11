Borg in city to watch son in Chennai Open

“He brings good energy to the court. It is good to have him back. It is great to have him here (in Chennai). I mostly travel with my coach Christian [Brydniak]. Sometimes, he (Bjorn) joins us. He wants to stay at home as much as he can. Sometimes, he follows my matches in tournaments [by joining me]. If he has any tips, he will tell me. He is always there for me,” added Leo, who is on his maiden trip to India.

No pressure because of ‘big’ surname, says Leo Borg

The legendary Bjorn Borg’s son Leo Borg said that he does not carry the weight of a “big surname” and added that he is focussed on his journey. Son of Bjorn, the 19-year-old Leo is in the city as a singles wildcard entrant for the forthcoming Chennai Open Challenger. “No, I do not think that way. I am never under pressure although I have a big name (surname). I just focus on my things and my journey,” the World No.515 Leo told DT Next on Friday.

Leo will have the company of Bjorn, who has travelled to Chennai to watch his son play live at the SDAT Tennis Stadium. Asked what his father advises when he picks his brains, Leo replied: “He has done everything [in the sport]. He gives me some mental stuff. He was very good at that when he played. He was really good when there were important points. It is good to have him [with me].”