Jadeja, Ashwin trouble Aus taking 8 wickets as India dominates Day 1

Brief scores: Australia (1st innings) 177 in 63.5 overs (M Labuschagne 49, R Jadeja 5/47, R Ashwin 3/42) vs India (1st innings) 77/1 in 24 overs (R Sharma 56 batting)

HIGHLIGHTS

• 89 Matches needed by R Ashwin to complete 450 wickets in Test cricket. He is the second-fastest bowler to the milestone, behind Muthiah Muralidaran (80). Ashwin is now only the ninth player to take 450-plus Test wickets

• 3 Instances of Steven Smith being bowled by Jadeja in Test cricket, the most for Smith against anyone in this format

• 2005- The last instance of Australia being bundled out for less than 200 in the first innings of a Test series - 190 all out against England at Lord’s

• 177 Australia’s first innings total. Only twice have Australia folded for a lower first-innings total in Asia after opting to bat