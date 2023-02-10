FIFA Jan snapshot confirms revitalization of global transfer market

GENEVA: The International Transfer Snapshot of January released by FIFA has confirmed the recovery of the global transfer market.

A total of 4,387 international transfers in men's football hit a new high in January after the Transfer Matching System was introduced in 2010.

This is the third consecutive year that FIFA has published such a snapshot shortly after the conclusion of the international January transfer window, and the next snapshot will be in early September after the conclusion of the mid-year registration period, Xinhua reported on Friday.

According to the report, clubs' total spending on transfer fees also set a new record as 1.57 billion U.S. dollars were spent in January, about 17 percent increase from the previous record back in 2018.

English clubs spent the most 898.6 million U.S. dollars, almost 57.3 percent of the total spending.

FIFA announced the women's game also set a new all-time high with 341 transfers across borders.