Kerala Blasters dent Chennaiyin's playoff hopes with 2-1 win

KOCHI : Kerala Blasters FC secured a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday.

Abdenasser El Khayati netted the fastest goal of the season to put the visitors in front before Adrian Luna cancelled it out with a stunning curling effort in the 38th minute, and then set up Rahul KP's strike in the 64th minute.

Two minutes into the game, El Khayati silenced the stands with his ninth goal of the season. Victor Mongil failed to deal with a long ball that was eventually played into the path of El Khayati by Petar Sliskovic.

The Dutchman danced with the ball at the edge of the box before dispatching it into the net off the upright.

Four minutes later, Sliskovic's low diving header went on target at the near post but Gill was alert and got his arms behind it.

At the other end of the pitch, Diamantakos overpowered Hakhamaneshi and squared it across the goal to Rahul KP, but the winger failed to keep his effort on target.

Kerala Blasters were constantly pushing for an equaliser and came close in the 20th minute after Kaliuzhnyi's pass was flicked by Rahul KP into the path of Nishu Kumar, whose eventual shot was saved at the near post.

Rahul KP was involved in another move minutes later when his cross was cushioned and squared to Diamantakos by Luna in the box. The striker's low shot rolled inches wide of the goal.