Giving nothing away

NAGPUR: India Test vice-captain KL Rahul said that it is never easy to predict the nature of a track, but added that there is a “temptation” to play three spinners in the first match against Australia that will begin here on Thursday.
With just a day left for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to start, Rahul, on Tuesday, did not provide any definitive answers for questions on three key slots in the team – wicketkeeper, potential third spinner and No.5 in the batting order.
Asked if Shubman Gill could bat in the middle-order, Rahul replied: “We still have not decided on the final eleven. It is going to be a tough decision to make. There are guys who have performed exceedingly well and there are a few spots open, so there are a few discussions going on and the players are being spoken to.”
The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium track is expected to assist spinners from Day One, but Rahul does not want to be a soothsayer when it comes to reading the 22-yard strip. “Yes, we did see it (pitch), but it is still too early to really know what it is going to do. We need to come here on the day of the match to know how it is really going to play,” he added.
“We can only look at it and assume it is going to play a certain way, but you never know with pitches. Yes, there is the temptation to play three spinners because we are playing in India. We will take that call on the day of the game or the day before the game.”
So, does he find it unique that there are no straightforward choices for certain spots in the playing eleven? “I do not know if it has happened before but, yes, this time, it is going to be tough. All the 15 guys in the side are top-quality, and that is why they are here. Any one of them on any given day can be a match-winner.
“The playing eleven, we always try and make a decision based on what is best for the team and for that particular Test match. We have done that over the last two years,” said Rahul.
Whoever gets dropped needs to take it on the chin. “Everyone is very clear about why they are playing, why they are not playing, their roles in the team. That is a good thing, and the atmosphere in the team is very good,” Rahul went on to add.
‘Reverse swing could play a huge role’
Rahul opined that with the quality in the Australia bowling line-up, reverse swing in the dry and abrasive conditions could play a huge role. “It always plays a huge role in India. We have seen that historically as well. Any team that has quality fast bowlers who can exploit reverse swing will be dangerous on pitches like these. That is something we have tried to prepare for over the last week, 10 days.”
