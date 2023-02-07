WPL Season 1 in Mumbai from March 4 to 26
NEW DELHI: The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.
The Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will host the matches, with the tournament opener expected to be played between Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians-owned franchise. A total of 22 matches will be played in the first season, with the top-ranked team in the league stage qualifying directly for the final. The second and third-placed teams at the end of the first round will battle it out for a place in the title clash.
“The Women’s Premier League will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai,” Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Monday. Dhumal also confirmed that the WPL player auction would take place in Mumbai on February 13, a day after India’s T20 World Cup opening match against Pakistan in Cape Town.
Around 1,500 players have registered for the auction and the final list is expected to be released later this week. Each team will have a purse of Rs 12 crore, with the minimum squad size being 15 players and maximum being 18.
Apart from three IPL team owners – Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals – Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and Adani Sportsline (Gujarat Giants) have bought franchises in the WPL.
