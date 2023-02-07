Aus T20I captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from int'l cricket

Throughout much of his time playing at the highest level, Finch was a white-ball cricket superstar.

In 2020, he was nominated for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade award. When he slammed 172 runs off just 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2018, he set the record for the highest T20I score.

His amazing innings featured 10 sixes and 16 fours. Finch's 156 from 63 balls against England in Southampton in 2013 remains the third-highest men's T20I score ever.

"Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most. To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour," Finch said.

The 36-year-old saw the pinnacle of achievement when playing for Australia in the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and in 2021 as captain of the T20 World Cup squad.