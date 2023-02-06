Had opportunities but we were simply not confident enough: Ferrando

"The goal he (Roy Krishna) scored was our mistake. It was totally unnecessary to concede that goal. The team needs to improve from the youth level. In India, you need to work as a team and try to improve as a team," said the head coach.

The home side was reluctant to make any substitutions in the game. He waited until the 85th minute when he brought in Fardin Ali Molla and Kiyan Nassiri in place of Asish Rai and Glan Martins.

The Spaniard revealed that the players were nursing injuries and he had no other options.

"Some players had problems with their muscles. They were only ready for a maximum of 20 minutes. And sometimes it is best to use young players at the right moment when the team is performing well. Then they will play with more confidence," he explained.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, registered their fifth straight victory in the campaign. With their first victory against ATK Mohun Bagan, they climbed up to the 6th position.

Ferrando shed light on the Blues' performance.

"Bengaluru FC are following the same plan since the Durand Cup. They are working on the same model and maybe that's the reason they're progressing," he said. ATK Mohun Bagan are now only four points ahead of seventh-placed Odisha FC with only four matches left. The 42-year-old insists that this sort of situation is quite normal for him and rather he emphasised the importance of preparing for the last four games. "There is pressure in every game. So, the pressure is normal for us. But for me, it is to get the results and follow the process. I'm disappointed with the result but now we need to focus on the remaining games," Ferrando concluded.