Davis Cup: India relegated to World Group II after loss to Denmark

HILLEROD: The India Davis Cup team was on Saturday relegated to the World Group II for the first time since the new format was launched in 2019 as it lost the play-off tie 2-3 to Denmark, which was single-handedly carried by Holger Rune. The World No.9 Rune won all three of his matches for the host.

The tie level at 1-1, India needed to win the doubles match but the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna lost 2-6, 4-6 in just 65 minutes to the combo of Rune and Johannes Ingildsen. With India requiring to win both the reverse singles match to stay in World Group I, Nagal put a brave fight but lost 5-7, 3-6 in one hour and 37 minutes to Rune.That defeat gave Denmark an unassailable 3-1 lead and pushed India to World Group II. Prajnesh Gunneswaran then took court in the dead rubber against Elmer Moeller and won 6-4, 7-6(1) in one hour and 39 minutes.