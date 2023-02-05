Kolkata begins PVL campaign with a win

Just when it looked like Torpedoes might win the first set comfortably, a delightful deft touch from Cody Caldwell along with a fantastic block from captain Ashwal Rai gave Kolkata two crucial points, reducing the deficit to one. Ashwal then sent a ‘Super Serve’ as Thunderbolts took lead for the first time in the match. Cody later tapped the ball over the net as Kolkata came from behind to take the first set 15-11.