Kolkata begins PVL campaign with a win
BENGALURU: Defending champion Kolkata Thunderbolts began its campaign in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League with a 15-11, 15-11, 15-14, 10-15, 14-15 win against Bengaluru Torpedoes here on Saturday.
Kolkata opened its account and secured two points for the victory. Bengaluru’s Tsvetelin Tsvetanov earned the first point of the season with a fantastic spike as the home crowd roared loudly. A minute later, Tsvetanov bagged another point while Mujeeb MC delivered a beautiful block as Torpedoes led 4-2.
Just when it looked like Torpedoes might win the first set comfortably, a delightful deft touch from Cody Caldwell along with a fantastic block from captain Ashwal Rai gave Kolkata two crucial points, reducing the deficit to one. Ashwal then sent a ‘Super Serve’ as Thunderbolts took lead for the first time in the match. Cody later tapped the ball over the net as Kolkata came from behind to take the first set 15-11.
Thunderbolts used the momentum at the start of the second set as it earned two quick points. Vinit Kumar’s spike further extended Kolkata’s lead, putting the ‘home team’ on the back foot. Alireza Abalooch pocketed the first point in the set for Bengaluru, but Thunderbolts picked up a flurry of points to take a five-point lead.
However, Torpedoes earned four points quickly and closed the gap down at 5-7. Deepesh Kumar Sinha brought back the control with two consecutive spikes and Kolkata took a 2-0 lead in the match, winning the set 15-11.
In the third set, Kolkata led 13-11 at one stage, but Bengaluru levelled the score at 14 all. An error from Ibin Jose on the serve brought an end to the set that Thunderbolts won to seal the match. Torpedoes clinched the fourth and fifth sets to deny the holder a bonus point.
RESULT: Kolkata Thunderbolts bt Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-11, 15-11, 15-14, 10-15, 14-15
