The Kerketa story, from Chak de India to Khelo India

On the other hand, Rajni Kerketa (Senior) lives in Eklavya and has reached Gwalior for her fifth Khelo India. She has played in Khelo India Youth Games four times from 2018 to 2021. Rajni said, “This is my fifth Khelo India. I am from Simdega and my father is a farmer. I have a brother, he helps my father in farming.”

Rajni said that the Jharkhand team had secured the second position in Delhi, Pune and Guwahati. The team got bronze in Panchkula. Rajni said, “We have got three silver and one bronze so far. I scored 8 goals in Panchkula. I became the top hockey player of the tournament.”

Rajni said that she started playing when she was in fourth standard and joined Ranchi Excellency Academy in 2022, which players colloquially call Eklavya Academy. Rajni said that her father is the main source of inspiration for her to play hockey. Rajni also said that she considers Rani Rampal, the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team as her role model.

Rajni, who played sub-junior, junior and senior nationals in Kerala last year, said, “Rani didi is my role model. I want to be like her. It is my dream to play for the country and I want to earn respect for my family.”

Regarding Khelo India Youth Games, Rajni said that it is a useful platform for new players, where competitions are held within the system of international standards. Rajni said, “This is my fifth Khelo India Youth Games. I have seen a change in it every time. A lot has changed in the journey from Delhi to Panchkula. Players get exposure through this and they get to know each other well.”

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 is hosted by Madhya Pradesh, where water sports have been included as a new sport. Along with this, five traditional sports are also enhancing their beauty. Among them, there is also Malkhamb, the state game of Madhya Pradesh.

More than 6000 players are participating in 27 sports being held in 8 cities of Madhya Pradesh and one track cycling event in New Delhi.