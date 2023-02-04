Silva nets winner for East Bengal on his 36th birthday
KOLKATA: East Bengal FC registered its first-ever victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), winning 1-0 after Cleiton Silva scored the only goal of the match on his 36th birthday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday.
The Brazilian struck in the 77th minute as the ‘Torch Bearers’ secured only its second win on home soil this ISL season. East Bengal finished the match with ten men after Mobashir Rahman was sent off in the 94th minute.
The first opportunity of the match came in the seventh minute when Rahul KP’s free header was saved by Kamaljit Singh and then kept off the line by Suhair VP. In the very next minute, Rahul had another chance. This time, Dimitrios Diamantakos cut the ball across the box into his path, but the winger struck it wide.
Three minutes from the break, Mahesh Singh’s cross from the left flank was flicked on towards Suhair at the far post by East Bengal debutant Jake Jervis. The winger slotted the ball in, but the goal was chalked off after the offside flag went up against Suhair.
In first half stoppage time, the East Bengal players protested for a penalty moments after Karanjit Singh produced an incredible double save to deny Silva. From the resulting corner, Suhair’s glancing header went inches wide at the far post.
Seconds into the second half, Harmanjot Khabra’s back pass was nicked off Ruivah Hormipam by Mahesh, who squared it to Silva. The Brazilian sold a dummy to the keeper but could not cause any damage as Hormipam recovered in time.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 77th minute when Mahesh sprinted down the left flank before cutting the ball back across the face of goal. The low ball picked up a deflection and a save before coming towards Silva, who was alert to poke it in before Kerala new signing Danish Farooq could put a boot through it.
East Bengal remains ninth on the table with 15 points off 16 games while Kerala is third with 28 points from 16 matches.
RESULT: East Bengal FC 1 (C Silva 77) bt Kerala Blasters FC 0
