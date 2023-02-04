Muthuraja scalps five in Sachin Brothers CC’s win

Muthuraja
R Muthuraja (5/21) scalped five wickets as Sachin Brothers CC defeated VRSCET by 88 runs in the Villupuram DCA League Third Division match recently.
Dt Next Bureau

BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: Sachin Brothers CC 154 in 24.4 overs (Karthick 60, B Ezhilarasan 4/26) bt SIGA College of Management and Computer Science 142 in 25 overs (T Kuthubudeen 46, S Gopalakrishnan 3/25); Sachin Brothers CC 178/7 in 25 overs (R Muthuraja 25, M Kumaran 43, S Gopalakrishnan 42, S Sanju 3/25) bt VRSCET 90 in 16.4 overs (R Muthuraja 5/21); New Star CC 196/6 in 25 overs (A Karthikeyan 63, Mohamed Ghouse 32, S Rajkumar 33*) bt Village Star CC 168/8 in 25 overs (C Shajaraj 32, B Arul Selvam 42, S Velmurugan 34, D Vignesh 3/23)

