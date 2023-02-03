ISL 2022-23: There is no time to sit and complain, says Thomas

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric was proud of his team and want them to get moving after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) fixture here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Marina Machans extended their winless run to seven games on Thursday as they sit five points adrift of the top six, with 18 points from 16 games.

Despite the draw, Brdaric felt that his side showed a fight on the pitch and ran out of luck.

"We are a hard-working team, and it hurts a bit. We try to be humble, and I am proud that the team came back with a fight on the pitch.

We also created enough chances to be able to score the third goal," Brdaric said in the post-match presser.

Brdaric's men have not been able to maintain consistency through the season. The side has shipped in 31 goals so far this season, joint-second most in the league.

The German feels that the team should learn to be proactive in order to be able to find the missing consistency and avoid making mistakes.

"We are a young team with young players who need to learn quickly how to make the decisions on the field. We are addressing that with the players, it is up to them how to execute it.

We suffer due to individual mistakes, and it is too late before we come out of it. The way we concede the goals is a bit too simple, it is clear there are efforts, but they are not enough to take us into the top six," Brdaric said.

"It was a point from tonight, but at the end of the day, we have four games left to play, and I still have hope. We do not have the time to complain and accept the decision," he added.