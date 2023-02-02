On behalf of BCCI, Sachin felicitates victorious WC team
AHMEDABAD: On behalf of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday felicitated the India team for its recent triumph in the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa.
The legendary Sachin said that the feat would encourage girls to take up the sport and realise their dreams. “I would like to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate [the triumph] for years to come. For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983. By winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance,” Sachin said during the felicitation ceremony just before the start of the series-deciding third T20I between India and New Zealand here.
“By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities,” Sachin added.
During the brief felicitation function, which was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar, the dignitaries handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to the victorious India team.
