On behalf of BCCI, Sachin felicitates victorious WC team

The legendary Sachin said that the feat would encourage girls to take up the sport and realise their dreams. “I would like to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate [the triumph] for years to come. For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983. By winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance,” Sachin said during the felicitation ceremony just before the start of the series-deciding third T20I between India and New Zealand here.