Lab test confirms Phangiso bowls with non-compliant action

JOHANNESBURG: Phangiso's suspension from bowling in the SA20 remains in force.
Phangiso will work through a rehabilitation process on his bowling action and the independent panel will determine the process regarding re-testing of the action once the rehabilitation work is complete.
Joburg Super Kings have requested permission to replace Phangiso for the remainder of the SA20 2023 with Kyle Simmonds, which will take place with immediate effect.
