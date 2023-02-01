Tom Brady announces his retirement from NFL 'for good'

"I'm retiring... for good," Brady said in an emotional video released on Twitter.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me," Brady said in a video on Twitter.

"My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all," Brady said in the video.

Brady, 45, initially announced his retirement last year on 1 February in 2022, before changing his mind 40 days later and returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion and the league's enduring face throughout a more than 20-year career, he retires as the all-time passing yard and touchdown leader.

Brady was one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks throughout the 2022 season, despite his age. He threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns as he led the Buccaneers to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Nonetheless, the 2022 season was one of the worst for a Brady-led club in his 22 years in the NFL, with Tampa Bay going 9-8.

