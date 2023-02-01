‘There is still enough pull to play for New Zealand’

AHMEDABAD: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson empathised with his fellow players giving up central contracts for lucrative T20 league deals, but said that there is still enough pull to represent the country in big-ticket events, such as the World Cup. Three New Zealand players – Trent Boult, Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham – gave up their central contracts last year to play in different T20 leagues across the world.

Asked if it would affect the future of T20 cricket in New Zealand, Ferguson said: “I don’t think I have the answer. And it’s certainly above my pay grade but, from our point of view, you can understand players when they’re at the sort of back end of their careers. But at the same time, I know they will still want to play for New Zealand. So finding the balance, I’m not sure what that might be.

Certainly, as I said, people above the chain to me, will work that out. But I think, from a player’s point of view, we love playing for the Black Caps. From a player’s point of view, we want to play for New Zealand in World Cups. That’s sort of what kids dream of, and I think there’s still a lot of pull for that.”

The 31-year-old Ferguson, who played under Hardik Pandya as part of the Gujarat Titans side in IPL last year, heaped praise on the India T20 skipper. “Hardik, I have a very high regard certainly from day one, playing underneath him in Gujarat. He is a clear leader within the group and demands the audience very quickly. But, at the same time, I guess, similar to Kane [Williamson], he has time for everyone in the group,” Ferguson said.