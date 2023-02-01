Shubman Gill smashes highest score by Indian player in T20I cricket

AHMEDABAD: India batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday smashed the highest score by an Indian in T20I cricket. The in-form batter accomplished this landmark during the third and final T20I of India against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Gill showed no remorse in smashing Kiwi bowlers to a pulp, scoring 126* in just 63 balls. His entertaining knock was decorated with 12 fours and seven sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 200.

Previously, the highest score in T20I by an Indian batter was by Virat Kohli, who had smashed 122* against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup last year in September. At the age of 23 years and 146 days, Gill is the youngest batter to have century in each format of the sport.

He is also the fifth batter to have centuries for India in all formats of the game. Four other such batters are Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Coming to the match, India elected to bat first and put on a massive score of 234/4 in 20 overs. After losing Ishan Kishan (1) early, Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) continued to rebuild innings with Gill and formed an 80-run stand with him for the second wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 13 balls with one four and two sixes) and Hardik Pandya (30 off 17 balls with four boundaries and a six) also played some important cameos. Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner and Daryl Mitchell took a wicket each. NZ need 235 runs to win and their inning is in process. Series is level at 1-1.