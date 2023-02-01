Riddhi looks forward to her 5th Khelo India Youth Games

JABALPUR: The story of the Karnal-based Haryana archer Riddhi, who is going to participate in the Khelo India Youth Games for the fifth time, is different from others.

Usually, the athlete first chooses the sport of their choice and then finds a coach to help them master it. In Riddhi's case though it is different. It was after Riddhi's father chose archery for his daughter, he first learned archery himself and then became his daughter's first guru and coach.

The result of this passion of Manoj Kumar Phor, who does ice cube business, is that his 18-year-old daughter is going to grace the Khelo India Youth Games for the fifth time. Riddhi got a place on the list of TOPS Development players two years ago.

Riddhi believes that Khelo India Youth Games has improved with each passing year and has become an excellent platform for young sportspersons. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), launched in 2014 under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India, has been a professional setup to provide holistic support to all athletes.

The scheme provides personalized coaching support to the athletes from the best global coaches, International training sessions, visa facilitation support as well as top-of-line research support to track opponent performances. In 2020, the TOPS Development was launched as well to produce Olympic winners in 2028 targeting children as young as 10 - 12 years.

Riddhi participated in the first Khelo India School Games held in New Delhi in 2018, where she finished eighth. Then she finished fourth in Pune. In Guwahati, Riddhi won a bronze medal and then in Panchkula, she got a gold medal. The Khelo India Youth Games, being held for the first time in Madhya Pradesh, will be the last for Riddhi as she will not be able to participate after that.