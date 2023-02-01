Chepauk retains Jagadeesan, Sasidev for the TNPL 2023 season

CHENNAI: Four-time champion Chepauk Super Gillies has retained opener Narayan Jagadeesan and middle-order batter U Sasidev ahead of the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. After keeping hold of Jagadeesan and Sasidev, who are part of Category B and C respectively, Chepauk will have Rs 61 lakh to spend at the auction (total purse amount is Rs 70 lakh). Besides Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings have retained two players each for TNPL 2023. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will stay at Dindigul Dragons after being retained by the franchise for Rs 10 lakh.

RETAINED PLAYERS (PLAYER CATEGORY): Chepauk Super Gillies – Narayan Jagadeesan (B) and U Sasidev (C); Dindigul Dragons – Ravichandran Ashwin (A); iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans – Tushar Raheja (D); Lyca Kovai Kings – Shahrukh Khan (B) and J Suresh Kumar (D); Nellai Royal Kings – G Ajitesh (B) and VS Karthick Manikandan (D); Ruby Trichy Warriors – Antony Dhas (B); Salem Spartans – M Ganesh Moorthi (C); Siechem Madurai Panthers – V Gowtham (D)

REMAINING PURSE: Chepauk Super Gillies – Rs 61 lakh; Dindigul Dragons – Rs 60 lakh; iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans – Rs 68.5 lakh; Lyca Kovai Kings – Rs 62.5 lakh; Nellai Royal Kings – Rs 62.5 lakh; Ruby Trichy Warriors – Rs 64 lakh; Salem Spartans – Rs 67 lakh; Siechem Madurai Panthers – Rs 68.5 lakh