Reid resigns as India head coach
NEW DELHI: India men’s team head coach Graham Reid on Monday resigned from his position following the host nation’s disastrous outing – ninth-place finish – at the just concluded Hockey World Cup.
Reid, who was appointed India chief coach in April 2019, had led the team to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. But, following the team’s below-par show in the World Cup, the 58-year-old Australian submitted his resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, a day after the conclusion of the event.
“It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reins to the next management,” said Reid, whose term was till next year’s Paris Olympics. “It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India. I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best.”
Reid took the decision after Tirkey and secretary general Bholanath Singh met the players and support staff to discuss the team’s performance and strategy going forward.
Besides Reid, the team’s analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton tendered their resignations on Monday. The trio will serve a notice period of one month before relinquishing their duties.
