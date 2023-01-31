Sports

Patricio appointed head coach of CSL side Nantong Zhiyun

Patricio joined Nantong in 2019, having since served as youth team coach, technical director and assistant coach
David Patricio
David Patricio Twitter/@FourFiveWonton
IANS

BEIJING [CHINA]: David Patricio has been appointed head coach of Nantong Zhiyun, the newly-promoted Chinese Super League (CSL) club announced on Tuesday.

Patricio joined Nantong in 2019, having since served as youth team coach, technical director and assistant coach, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Football is my life, there is no job better than coaching in the top-flight," the 38-year-old Portuguese was quoted as saying in the Nantong club's statement.

Nantong was promoted to the CSL after finishing third in the Chinese second-tier league in 2022.

