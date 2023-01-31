Medium pacer P Dhanapal
Medium pacer P Dhanapal
Sports

Dhanapal bowls Lucas TVS to win

In another contest, A Sathya (96 not out) propelled Samsung India to a 56-run victory over India Japan Lighting.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Medium pacer P Dhanapal (5/34) picked up a five-wicket haul as Lucas TVS defeated Royal Enfield by four wickets in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group A match that was hosted recently. In another contest, A Sathya (96 not out) propelled Samsung India to a 56-run victory over India Japan Lighting.

BRIEF SCORES: Group A: Royal Enfield 124 in 26.3 overs (P Dhanapal 5/34) lost to Lucas TVS 125/6 in 25.1 overs (G Praveen Kumar 32*, S Karthick 28, R Thirumalazhagar 3/36); Group B: Samsung India 180 in 30 overs (A Sathya 96*, K Babu 3/43, L Kavarimaan 3/31) bt India Japan Lighting 124 in 24.4 overs (R Vasudevan 31, G Naveen Kumar 3/17)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Royal Enfield
Lucas TVS
Medium pacer P Dhanapal
Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group A

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in