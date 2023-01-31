Dhanapal bowls Lucas TVS to win
CHENNAI: Medium pacer P Dhanapal (5/34) picked up a five-wicket haul as Lucas TVS defeated Royal Enfield by four wickets in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group A match that was hosted recently. In another contest, A Sathya (96 not out) propelled Samsung India to a 56-run victory over India Japan Lighting.
BRIEF SCORES: Group A: Royal Enfield 124 in 26.3 overs (P Dhanapal 5/34) lost to Lucas TVS 125/6 in 25.1 overs (G Praveen Kumar 32*, S Karthick 28, R Thirumalazhagar 3/36); Group B: Samsung India 180 in 30 overs (A Sathya 96*, K Babu 3/43, L Kavarimaan 3/31) bt India Japan Lighting 124 in 24.4 overs (R Vasudevan 31, G Naveen Kumar 3/17)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android